No dearth of Rapid Antigen Test kits in District: DC
COVID-19, News

No dearth of Rapid Antigen Test kits in District: DC

July 28, 2020

Mysore/Mysuru: Maintaining that there is no dearth of Rapid Antigen Kits in the District, Deputy Commissioner (DC) Abhiram G. Sankar said that the State Government has supplied 2,300 kits in the first lot and 10,000 in the next to the district.

Speaking to press persons  at ZP Hall here yesterday, the DC said that with a total of 12,300 kits, Mysuru district does not fall short of the required number and the district is among those which got the highest number of kits in the State. Terming the reports in some sections of the media that said that the district was lacking in kits as completely wrong, he said that Rapid Antigen testing has already begun in N.R. Assembly segment  and at Nachanahallipalya in K.R. Assembly segment last week. The tests will begin at Kailaspuram, Mandi Mohalla and Lashkar Mohalla coming under Chamaraja Assembly segment from today, he added.

Replying to a query on complaints that COVID-19 patients are not getting proper treatment, he said as he is not a doctor, he cannot say whether a patient needs ventilator support or not. “It is not right on my part to intervene in the protocol for COVID-19 medical treatment,” he pointed out.

Referring to JK Tyre Cluster cases, the DC said that about 200 out of 1,000 employees tested have been found Positive.

Swab Testing Lab to come up in CFTRI

Adding one most testing facility, a Throat and Nasal Swab Testing Laboratory will be set up in CFTRI campus later this week. Pointing out that the CFTRI authorities had informed him of opening the lab from June 20 itself, Abhiram G. Sankar said that for some pressing reasons, the opening has been delayed and now the lab is expected to be open this week. Pointing out that this lab can test 450 to 700 samples a day, he said that as there is every chance that the report may be delayed if the lab is overburdened, the CFTRI has been directed to conduct tests not exceeding the lab capacity.

READ ALSO  No postponement of PUC and SSLC exams: Minister

Four more hospitals to conduct Rapid Antigen tests: Declaring that four more Private Hospitals in the city are due to get the State Government’s permission for conducting Rapid Antigen tests, he said that Apollo BGS Hospital has already got permission. After getting the permission, the permitted hospitals will get ICMR Portal’s Login ID and Password, following which it is mandatory for the hospitals to regularly update the ICMR on the tests conducted, he said. The portal will enable the user to get the required information from any part of the country, he added.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

ABOUT

Mysuru’s favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 41 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it’s readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

CONTACT

Academy News Papers Private Limited, Publishers, Star of Mysore & Mysuru Mithra, 15-C, Industrial ‘A’ Layout, Bannimantap, Mysuru-570015. Phone no. – 0821 249 6520

To advertise on Star of Mysore, email us at

Online Edition: [email protected]
Print Editon: [email protected]
For News/Press Release: [email protected]

Searching