Month-long voter list revision from Nov.18

November 15, 2020

Mysore/Mysuru: Following directions from Election Commission of India (ECI), the Mysuru City Corporation (MCC) will be launching a month-long voter revision drive in three Assembly segments of city (Narasimharaja, Chamaraja and Krishnaraja) from Nov.18 to Dec.17. 

The revision will take on all working days from 10 am to 5.30 pm during this period. As a first step in this regard, the voters list will be published at the respective polling booths, for which claims and objections, if any, will be accepted. Also, the drive will feature addition of names and inclusion of first time voters who complete 18 years of age as on Jan.1, 2021, during which fresh voters can register along with necessary documents such as age proof, residential proof, passport size photograph etc. 

This apart, the voters can apply for change in address, any other corrections, inclusion or deletion of names, etc., in the voter list by filling up the prescribed forms.

Besides, there will be special voter revision drive on three Sundays (Nov.22, Nov.29, Dec.6) and also on Dec.3 (Thursday).

For more details, visit the Election branch of the MCC, according to a press release from the MCC Commissioner.

