HC orders interim stay on publication of MyMUL posts selection list: MLA

June 10, 2020

Mysore/Mysuru: Claiming moral victory for his relentless crusade against what he accused of massive corruption in MyMUL recruitments, K.R.Nagar JD(S) MLA S.R. Mahesh said that the Karnataka High Court has granted an interim stay for publication of final selection list for MyMUL posts, until further orders.

Addressing a press meet at his office near Ramavilas Road here this morning, S.R. Mahesh, who is also a former Minister, announced that the High Court, which heard a petition (Case No. WP 7692/2020) filed by aggrieved candidates, issued an order yesterday (June 9) granting an interim stay for publication of final selection list. 

Pointing out that the petitioners, apart from alleging grave irregularities, had highlighted the fact that MyMUL, after issuing notification for filling up 168 posts of different categories, had given midway approval for 25 additional posts, he said that the High Court taking note of the irregularities, has granted an interim stay for publication of selection list, which has brought some relief for the aggrieved candidates.

Maintaining that he had taken up the cause of aggrieved candidates as huge amount of money had exchanged hands in the recruitment, with aspirants forced to shell out lakhs of rupees, Mahesh urged the State Government for setting up an Exclusive Recruitment Board for appointments to Co-operative Bodies and Institutions. 

Stressing on the need for maintaining transparency in the selection process, he reiterated that the HC order is a relief for about 200 deserving candidates, who were to be deprived of posts due to rampant corruption in MyMUL recruitment process. 

ZP President Parimala Shyam, members Nagaraj and Beerihundi Basavanna, Corporator SBM Manju, leaders Ravichandregowda, M.P.Kumar, K.V.Mallesh, A.T. Somashekar, Vivekananda and others were present at the press meet.

