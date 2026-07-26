400 CCTV cameras to watch district roads

July 26, 2026

Rs. 5 crore ITMS project to cover 257 locations in Mysuru, Hunsur, Nanjangud and T. Narasipur

Mysuru: The Mysuru District Police are set to strengthen traffic enforcement with the installation of 400 CCTV cameras at 257 locations across major highways in the district under the Intelligent Traffic Management System (ITMS).

The project, estimated to cost Rs. 5 crore, also includes upgrading the Control Room at the Office of the Superintendent of Police. The surveillance network will comprise 300 high-resolution CCTV cameras with night vision, vandal-proof and weather-proof features, and 100 Automatic Number Plate Recognition (ANPR) cameras capable of reading vehicle registration numbers at speeds of up to 100 kmph.

The cameras will be installed across the Mysuru Rural, Hunsur and Nanjangud Sub-Divisions, with the locations identified through GPS coordinates.

Of the 100 ANPR cameras, 32 will be installed at 16 locations under the Mysore South Police Station limits, 29 at 19 locations in the Hunsur Sub-Division covering Hunsur Town and Rural, Periyapatna, Bylakuppe, H.D. Kote, Saragur and Antharasanthe, and 39 at 22 locations in the Nanjangud Sub-Division, including Nanjangud Town and Rural, Kavalande, Biligere, Hullahalli, T. Narasipur, Bannur and Talakad.

Range of traffic violations

The cameras will automatically detect a range of traffic violations, including riding without a helmet, triple riding, using a mobile phone while driving, not wearing a seat belt, wrong-side driving and illegal parking. It will also support vehicle counting and facial recognition capabilities.

Integrated with the e-Challan platform and the national VAHAN vehicle database, the system will automatically generate traffic violation notices.

The system has been designed with future expansion in mind and can be upgraded to support adaptive traffic signals, variable message signboards, body-worn cameras, SOS panic systems and self-payment kiosks without requiring major hardware changes.

The new initiative is primarily aimed at strengthening traffic enforcement. The AI-enabled cameras will automatically detect violations such as over-speeding, lane indiscipline, riding without helmets, using mobile phones while driving and not wearing seat belts. Apart from traffic enforcement, surveillance network will also assist Police in tracking suspects, investigating incidents and solving criminal cases.

— Mallikarjun Baladandi, Superintendent of Police, Mysuru