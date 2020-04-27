43 of 89 COVID-19 positive patients recover in Mysuru

April 27, 2020

Mysore/Mysuru: In a remarkable achievement, 43 Coronavirus positive patients have been discharged so far from the designated COVID-19 Hospital on KRS Road after they have fully recovered from the disease. This is an indication to the fact that Mysuru District is slowly returning to normalcy from the killer epidemic.

In all, 89 positive cases were reported in Mysuru – predominantly from Nanjangud, the epicentre being Jubilant Generics pharmaceutical company and cases from a religious gathering in Delhi.

According to the media bulletin released by Mysuru Deputy Commissioner Abhiram G. Sankar this morning, five persons were discharged today.

Those released today showed no symptoms and all their tests have proven negative. All protocols were followed and the patients have been advised rest and quarantine for some more days, Hospital sources said. With five discharges today, there are a total 46 active COVID-19 cases

Speaking to reporters yesterday, the DC had, however, said that emergence of new positive cases cannot be ruled out. “The rate of disease spread has declined in the last few days. We have completed tests of all the employees of Jubilant Generics. Tests on the primary and secondary contacts of the positive cases that were reported till Apr. 11 was completed and the results of a few are yet to be out,” Abhiram Sankar said.

“As per guidelines primary and secondary contacts must be tested on the 12th day to get the exact report. Tests on the contacts are being conducted almost twice, as a precautionary measure,” he revealed.

“For sure, positive cases will decline. Until now, the rate of positive cases was three to four percent. We are in a better position compared to the recent past,” he said but cautioned that it is not possible to totally rule out the emergence of new cases.