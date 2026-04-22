5.8-acre land returned to KSIC filature factory

April 22, 2026

Govt. backs out of stadium project; land back with Sericulture Department

Mysore/Mysuru: The Karnataka Government has formally withdrawn its earlier order transferring 5 acres of land from the Department of Sericulture and the Karnataka Silk Industries Corporation (KSIC) Filature Factory at Bhyrapura village in T. Narasipur taluk to the Department of Youth Empowerment and Sports (DYES) for building a stadium.

Sericulture Minister K. Venkatesh had announced in the Assembly on Mar. 9 that the proposal to build a taluk-level stadium on 5.8 acres of land within the 13.11-acre factory campus had been dropped. However, the absence of a formal order had raised doubts over the Government’s stand.

The withdrawal was officially notified on Apr. 21 by N. Pramila, Deputy Secretary to the Government, Department of Horticulture and Sericulture.

The original order, issued on July 14, 2025, had transferred land in Survey Nos. 22/1A, 22/2, 23/1D and 23/7 to the Sports Department for the proposed stadium.

According to the latest Government Order, the KSIC Managing Director had, in letters dated Mar. 5 and Mar. 16, 2026, strongly objected to the plan, citing operational and environmental concerns.

The MD noted that the silk reeling unit at the site is crucial for supplying raw silk yarn to KSIC’s production units. The availability of Kapila River water, suited for high-quality silk production and plans to install four automatic reeling machines requiring nearly 10 lakh litres of water daily were highlighted.

It was also pointed out that the Karnataka State Pollution Control Board (KSPCB) had directed KSIC to set up an Effluent Treatment Plant (ETP), and that the proposed stadium site overlaps with the effluent flow zone, making it technically unsuitable. Concerns were also raised over air pollution and safety due to nearby boiler operations.

Deputy Secretary Pramila noted that a joint inspection involving the local MLA, Deputy Commissioner, KSIC officials and representatives from the Revenue and Youth Empowerment Departments concluded that the land was not suitable for stadium construction.

The proposal had also drawn opposition from environmental groups, local organisations and farmers, who staged protests against the transfer. Taking these factors into account, the Government has cancelled the July 14, 2025 order with immediate effect and the land be handed over to the Sericulture Department.