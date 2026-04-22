Anti-encroachment drive by Mysuru Development Authority: 9-acre land worth Rs. 90 cr. reclaimed
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Anti-encroachment drive by Mysuru Development Authority: 9-acre land worth Rs. 90 cr. reclaimed

April 22, 2026

Mysore/Mysuru: In a major anti-encroachment drive yesterday, officials of Mysuru Development Authority (MDA) carried out two operations on the outskirts of city at Devanur, reclaiming around 9 acres of land valued at Rs. 90 crore.

The land has been brought back under MDA possession, and fencing work is underway today to secure the reclaimed property. Acting on the directions of MDA Commissioner K.R. Rakshith, teams, accompanied by Police personnel, demolished unauthorised vehicle parking sheds and other structures using earthmovers.

The drive covered Survey Nos. 155, 156 and 153/2, where 5 acres and 19 guntas were cleared, and Survey Nos. 228/2, 229/1 and 229/2, where 3 acres and 22 guntas were reclaimed.

Officials said the encroachments largely consisted of makeshift sheds and parking areas that had been illegally set up. The reclaimed land will now be protected and reserved for planned development.

Speaking to Star of Mysore, Rakshith said multiple notices had been issued to the encroachers, who failed to comply with MDA directives.

“This is a large parcel of MDA land and several Civic Amenities (CA) sites are located behind it. As the encroachers did not vacate, we had to proceed with the demolition under Police protection,” he said.

MDA Assistant Executive Engineer Sunitha and other officials supervised the operation.

During the drive, some encroachers staged a brief protest, with a few physically challenged persons seeking a halt to the demolition on humanitarian grounds.

However, officials went ahead with the operation, allowing occupants to remove zinc sheets, asbestos, tarpaulins and other materials before the structures were cleared. Police maintained security at the site to prevent any untoward incidents.

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