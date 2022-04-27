5 Game Room Design Ideas You’ll Want to Consider

April 27, 2022

Having a games room is an ultimate dream for many avid gamers, but a games room can mean all sorts of different things. Yes, the first thing you usually think about is the gaming consoles, but a games room can host all sorts of activities, from table football to pool and poker. Your games room can literally contain anything you like, but no matter what you choose, the look is everything. And it is the perfect chance to get creative with the design.

Themes

If done properly, games room themes can be suave and sophisticated; if done wrong, they can end up looking tacky and cheap. It is all about picking the right theme for your games room. Retro is an easy and popular choice that can give you amazing results. Opting for a casino theme is a chic and glamorous option that is easy to pull off; just imagine playing on real money casino USA sites in your casino-themed games room!

Lighting

Lighting can make a whole load of difference to your games room, and it totally depends on what games you want to play as to how you approach this one. If you have table games, letting in as much natural light as possible during the day is your best option. But as night falls, you want lights that are strategically placed to shine on the right places. Having lights that are dimmable gives you the most control over the atmosphere, and adding some funky strobe or patterns is always a creative design option.

Home Theatre

Of course, no gaming room is complete without a home theatre that has a huge screen, surround sound system, and a comfy couch. This is where your dimmable lighting can really come in handy. Plus, this is where you can have all your gaming consoles. Having a home theatre in your gaming room is slick, sophisticated, and impressive.

Old School Arcade

Transforming your games room into an old-school arcade is one of the slickest and most sought-after games room design ideas. Whether you are after those nostalgic feelings whilst playing Pacman or pinball, remembering the good old days, or you just want to pay tribute to the original gaming experience, having old-school arcade games in your gaming room is a must.

Equipment as Décor

You obviously need some sort of decoration on your walls and shelves. Whilst a lot of people opt for art, which arguably can be gaming-themed and look quite slick, using equipment as décor is a much more creative and stylish option. You could hang your ping pong bats, pool cues, and gaming consoles up on the walls as practical and effective decoration. Use your imagination and place them effectively around the lighting to create a sophisticated and well-thought-out look. This also avoids having any messy storage systems for all your equipment; it’s a win-win!

When designing a games room, make sure you have a clear plan and know what you want. That way you can avoid any messy, thrown-together looks and create a space that you really want to show off.