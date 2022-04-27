3 Safety Tips Every Gamer Needs to Know

April 27, 2022

Playing video games online is much riskier than many people imagine. It has been estimated that the gaming industry suffered a whopping 12 billion cyberattacks in 17 months. You read that right. 12 billion. So, if you don’t take the steps to protect yourself, you could very well become the next victim. The good news here is that it’s pretty easy to stay safe when playing online. The most important part is not making blatant mistakes that would leave you vulnerable. Let’s take a look at a few safety tips every gamer needs to know.

Do Your Research

The very first thing you need to do is conduct thorough research on any site you intend to play on. Ask the community what they think about certain sites before you play there. Doing a quick search should also let you know if a platform has suffered any attacks lately and which sites can be considered safe.

Review sites could also be very helpful here. If you wanted to find a safe online casino, for instance, then you could visit a review site like https://www.bestusacasinosites.com/. This website will give you a good idea of how seriously a site takes security and whether you can feel safe here.

Ideally, you want to stick to well-renowned platforms and those run by major gaming companies. But, if you want to play or buy games from a lesser-known platform for some reason, make sure you know their history first.

Never Use Your Debit or Main Credit Card

One of the worst things that you could do when gaming online would be to use your main debit or credit card. Using a debit card would allow hackers to get access to your bank account. The same goes with a high limit credit card. The worst is that you may not have any recourse if it was found that you acted negligently.

Instead, we would suggest that you get a reloadable prepaid card and use it for gaming only. This way, you can fill it with only the amount of money you need, which will limit how much hackers can steal from you. We also suggest that you get a card issued by your bank as it will make transferring funds from your bank account to your card easier.

Always Double Check Emails

If you get an email that requires you to follow a link and input your login information, you need to check your account and verify with the provider first. Phishing attacks are extremely common as Fifa 22 players had to learn lately. Never take these kinds of emails lightly and never follow through with instructions unless you’re 100% they are coming from the service provider.

If you want to stay safe when gaming, you need to follow these instructions to the letter. You are a target from the minute you sign up for a gaming service, so don’t assume that it can’t happen to you and do everything you can to protect yourself.