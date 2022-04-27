Adventure sports enthral kids at Besige Bandi
Sports

Adventure sports enthral kids at Besige Bandi

April 27, 2022

Adventure sports was organised for the participants of ‘Besige Bandi,’ the Summer Camp organised by Nypunya School of Excellence, R.T. Nagar, at Kuntibetta near Pandavapura.

Over 100 students displayed their adventure skills by taking part in the rock climbing with ropes and learnt that the actual knowledge is not just the one obtained from the text books being in the middle of four walls but also interacting with the outer world and becoming strong physically and mentally. Other events included river rafting, trekking, rappelling, kayaking and country rafting.

The adventure activities were led by National Adventure Foundation (NAF) Director Rukmini Chandran and supported by Nypunya School Principal Shilpa and teachers’ team.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

ABOUT

Mysuru’s favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 41 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it’s readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

CONTACT

Academy News Papers Private Limited, Publishers, Star of Mysore & Mysuru Mithra, 15-C, Industrial ‘A’ Layout, Bannimantap, Mysuru-570015. Phone no. – 0821 249 6520

To advertise on Star of Mysore, email us at

Online Edition: [email protected]
Print Editon: [email protected]
For News/Press Release: [email protected]

Searching