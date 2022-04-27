Adventure sports enthral kids at Besige Bandi

April 27, 2022

Adventure sports was organised for the participants of ‘Besige Bandi,’ the Summer Camp organised by Nypunya School of Excellence, R.T. Nagar, at Kuntibetta near Pandavapura.

Over 100 students displayed their adventure skills by taking part in the rock climbing with ropes and learnt that the actual knowledge is not just the one obtained from the text books being in the middle of four walls but also interacting with the outer world and becoming strong physically and mentally. Other events included river rafting, trekking, rappelling, kayaking and country rafting.

The adventure activities were led by National Adventure Foundation (NAF) Director Rukmini Chandran and supported by Nypunya School Principal Shilpa and teachers’ team.