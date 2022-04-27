Sailing Activity held for school children

April 27, 2022

I Can International School high school learners successfully and safely completed their first sailing experience with The Royal Mysore Sailing Club (RMSC).

I Can school encourages learners to get into competitive sports and with this end of term activity the 50 plus learners came back from the waters feeling renewed, rejuvenated and wanting more such outdoor time.

The coaches gave learners an exposure on the sea birds and enterprise type of sail boats. Ground lessons were conducted as well.

Capt. Arvind Sharma, Founder of RMSC, addressed the learners encouraging them to enrol for training for the upcoming Junior Ranking Event.

Even teachers went sailing and soon the classrooms were buzzing with the science and mathematics of sailing.