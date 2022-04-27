Sailing Activity held for school children
Sports

Sailing Activity held for school children

April 27, 2022

I Can International School high school learners successfully and safely completed their first sailing experience with The Royal Mysore Sailing Club (RMSC).

I Can school encourages learners to get into competitive sports and with this end of term activity the 50 plus learners came back from the waters feeling renewed, rejuvenated and wanting more such outdoor time.

The coaches gave learners an exposure on the sea birds and enterprise type of sail boats. Ground lessons were conducted as well.

Capt. Arvind Sharma, Founder of RMSC, addressed the learners encouraging them to enrol for training for the upcoming Junior Ranking Event.

Even teachers went sailing and soon the classrooms were buzzing with the science and mathematics of sailing.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

ABOUT

Mysuru’s favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 41 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it’s readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

CONTACT

Academy News Papers Private Limited, Publishers, Star of Mysore & Mysuru Mithra, 15-C, Industrial ‘A’ Layout, Bannimantap, Mysuru-570015. Phone no. – 0821 249 6520

To advertise on Star of Mysore, email us at

Online Edition: [email protected]
Print Editon: [email protected]
For News/Press Release: [email protected]

Searching