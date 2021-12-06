50 percent of adults in India fully vaccinated against COVID-19

December 6, 2021

New Delhi: The nationwide COVID-19 vaccination drive has achieved a milestone of immunising 50 percent of the eligible population with both doses of vaccines, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya announced on Twitter on Sunday.

“Congratulations India. It is a moment of great pride as over 50% of the eligible population are now fully vaccinated. We will win the battle against COVID-19 together,” he posted on the micro-blogging website.

Dr. R.S. Sharma, CEO, National Health Authority (NHA), also congratulated everyone on the occasion and called the milestone a moment of pride. “For a country that is geographically and culturally so diverse, this is a milestone achievement and a moment of pride,” he said.

The milestone was achieved on Dec. 4 when over one crore jabs were inoculated across the country and after 323 days since the vaccination against COVID-19 was rolled out on Jan. 16. The figure of total doses administered has crossed 127 crore amid the potential threat of Omicron variant of Coronavirus, according to the Union Health Ministry update on Sunday morning.

Meanwhile, Himachal Pra-desh has become the first State to fully vaccinate 100 percent of its adult population against COVID-19 vaccines, the Union Health Ministry informed on Sunday.