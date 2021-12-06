Bus conductor displays honesty

December 6, 2021

Returns jewellery bag left behind by passenger

Nanjangud: A KSRTC bus conductor has displayed honesty by returning a bag containing gold jewels worth Rs. 8 lakh to the passenger, who had left it behind while alighting from the bus.

The bus conductor is Eeraiah and the woman passenger, who got back her gold jewellery bag is Umamaheshwari. The woman, who travelled from Davangere to Nanjangud in the KSRTC bus to attend the house-warming ceremony along with her family yesterday, had left the jewellery bag in the bus while alighting from the bus. On noticing that her jewellery bag was missing, Umamaheshwari had lodged a complaint at Nanjangud Town Police Station. When the Police contacted Nanjangud KSRTC Bus Depot Supervisor and enquired about the jewellery bag, they (Police) were told that bus conductor Eeraiah had returned the bag containing gold jewellery to the woman who had left it behind. Appreciating Eeraiah’s honesty, Dy.SP Govindaraju felicitated him.