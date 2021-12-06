BJP-JD(S) poll understanding: Decision today

December 6, 2021

Mysore/Mysuru: Even as former CM B.S. Yediyurappa asserted that there is no understanding between the BJP and the JD(S) in respect of MLC polls for Mysuru-Chamarajanagar seat, former CM H.D. Kumaraswamy has dropped a bombshell by saying that Yediyurappa has spoken to him on poll understanding and the JD(S) would announce its stance on Dec.6.

Speaking to presspersons at a private hotel here yesterday, Kumaraswamy maintained that no official talks have been held between the two parties on reaching a poll understanding. However, Yediyurappa has openly said he was hopeful of getting support of the JD(S) wherever the party (JD-S) is not contesting the polls.

“It is only Yediyurappa who has spoken to me on poll understanding. Neither Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai nor any top BJP leaders have spoken to me,” Kumaraswamy clarified.

Asserting that the JD(S) would announce its stand on supporting the BJP on Dec.6, Kumaraswamy contended that the Congress has not sought its support at any level.

Pointing out that the JD(S) is contesting in only 6 of the 25 seats going to the polls on Dec.10, he said that he saw a triangular contest in the seats which his party was contesting and a direct contest between BJP and Congress in rest of the seats. Expressing confidence that the JD(S) would win a majority of seats, he asserted that he foresees a good public support for the party in 2023 Assembly polls.