Kapila river bank shines like gold during Laksha Deepotsava

December 6, 2021

Nanjangud: The banks of River Kapila near Srikanteshwaraswamy Temple in Nanjangud, which is also called ‘Dakshina Kashi,’ shone like gold and the environs reverberated with vedic chants last night during the ‘Kapila Aarati’ and ‘Laksha Deepotsava’ organised on the lines of the famous ‘Ganga Aarati’ in Kashi.

The Yuva Brigade had organised the mega event that was witnessed by hundreds of devotees. They cheered as Aarati was performed from a specially designed stage amidst the river that was painstakingly built by the Yuva Brigade volunteers.

The 800-metre steps of the Kapila bathing ghat were lit by over 75,000 earthen lamps. As part of the event, the entire area including the historic Hadinaaru Kaalu Mantapa, the bridge and the banks of the river were illuminated with bright lights and a festive atmosphere prevailed there.

Sri Siddharameshwara Swamiji of Bhovi Gurupeetha, Chitradurga, Dr. Sri Shanta-veera Swamiji of Kunchitigara Mahasamsthana Mutt, Hosadurga, Sri Purushotta-manandapuri Swamiji of Bhagiratha Peetha, Madurai, Sri Mallikarjuna Swamiji of Siddarahalli Paramartha Gavimutt. T. Narasipur and Sri Shanta Bheeshma Chowdaiah Swamiji of Nijasharana Ambigara Chowdaiah Gurupeetha, Haveri, performed pujas to the Shivalinga at the Hadinaaru Kaalu Mantapa and poured the holy water of Cauvery, Ganga, Tunga, Bheema, Souparnika to the Kapila River and performed the rituals.

Yuva Brigade Founder Chakravarty Sulibele, South State Convener Dharma Honnari and Yuva Brigade Divisional Convenor S. Chandrashekar were present during the event. After the traditional rituals, the lighted earthen lamps were set afloat in the river as a customary offering while the devotees chanted hymns in praise of the river.

Addressing the gathering, Chakravarty Sulibele said that the Yuva Brigade is involved actively in cleaning and protecting nine rivers of Karnataka and every year, tonnes of garbage are being removed from the rivers.

Sri Siddharameshwara Swamiji of Bhovi Gurupeetha administered an oath to all those who had gathered there that they will spare no efforts to save the holiness of rivers and would not allow any sort of destructions not only in town areas but also where the rivers flow from the mountains. The oath exhorted the youth to take a pledge to protect rivers, culture and tradition thereby building a strong nation. As part of the event, a team of Priests led by Krishna Jois, Ranjith, Prajwal, Srikanth Jois and Chandan performed the rituals like Dhoop Aarati, Deepa Aarati, Ratha Aarati and various other traditional aaratis.