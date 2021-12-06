MUDA cleans files from gathering dust !
News

December 6, 2021

60 staff take up file and ledger segregation task on a Sunday

Mysore/Mysuru: Waking up suddenly to the pile-up of files and ledgers in heaps, the Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) has started cleaning of files that were gathering dust for decades at a room in the second floor of MUDA Office on JLB road.

MUDA officials, despite a public holiday on Sunday, embarked on a file cleaning drive yesterday during which hundreds of files were cleaned and segregated. Most of the files  and ledgers pertained to Land acquisition, Registration and Khata sections, it is learnt. Some of them are said to be important and recent ones.

MUDA Commissioner Dr. D.B. Natesh told Star of Mysore that files were kept in a disorderly manner in a room on the second floor of the office and now with an intention of cleaning, classifying and segregating the files, the MUDA launched a cleaning initiative  yesterday, as the office would be closed for public on Sunday.

Pointing out that all the files in the room would be classified and segregated according to the sections they belong to, he said that with this drive, identifying and finding of files will become much easier.

Maintaining that with appropriate and precise classification, MUDA will find it easier to argue its cases in  courts and also to address public complaints and grievances, he said that sectional classification and stacking of files will be of much help, not only to the staff, but for the public too, as accessing of  files and ledgers becomes far more easier. Dr. Natesh further said that the drive will resume on Dec.11 and 12, both being Government holidays, during which the entire process will be completed. He also said that about 60 personnel including Special Land Acquisition Officer, Chief Accounts Officer, Special Tahsildars, Engineers and other staff are part of the initiative.

