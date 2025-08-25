50% rebate on traffic penalty: Rs. 55 lakh collected in two days; 22,154 cases closed

August 25, 2025

Website glitches mar traffic fine rebate drive

Mysore/Mysuru: Following the State Government’s announcement of a 50 percent rebate on e-challan traffic fines to help motorists with multiple pending violations clear their dues, the City Traffic Police have begun collecting pending fines amounting to nearly Rs. 400 crore.

According to a notification issued by V.S. Pushpa, Under- Secretary, Transport Department, on Aug. 21, 2025, the rebate order is in effect across the State from Aug. 23 to Sept. 12.

In Mysuru, Traffic Police began collecting fines from Aug. 23. On the first day, Rs. 33,89,900 was collected and 13,285 cases were closed. On second day, Rs. 21,11,700 was collected with 8,869 cases closed, said City Police Commissioner Seema Latkar. In all, Rs. 55,01,600 has been collected in two days and 22,154 cases have been closed.

Motorists can pay fines at all Traffic Police Stations in city, the Traffic Management Centre in the Police Commissioner’s Office premises or directly to Traffic Police during vehicle inspections.

For those unable to visit Stations, online provisions were made through KarnatakaOne https://www.karnatakaone.gov.in/ and the Karnataka Police website https://echallan.ksp.gov.in/

However, a major technical glitch has rendered both platforms non-functional. Users attempting to pay online are redirected back to the homepage, preventing payments. Star of Mysore received numerous calls from readers reporting the issue since yesterday.

With websites down, office-goers are facing additional hardship as they must seek permission from employers to leave work, stand in long queues at Traffic Police Stations and wait for their turn, resulting in wasted time and mounting frustration.