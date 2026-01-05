500-metre nightmare on Dr. Rajkumar Road

January 5, 2026

Mysore/Mysuru: Dr. Rajkumar Road, one of the prominent roads in Mysuru city, is asphalted for most of its length, except for a neglected 500-metre stretch between the Yaraganahalli Traffic Signal junction and Cauvery Circle — a stretch that has become a nightmare for motorists.

Riddled with large potholes and left un-asphalted, this 500-metre portion poses serious difficulties for commuters, especially during the rainy season, when travel becomes extremely dangerous.

Dr. Rajkumar Road connects Mahadevapura Road and passes through Yaraganahalli, Raghavendranagar and Kalyangiri.

As a key arterial route used daily by thousands of commuters, the continued neglect of this short stretch has drawn sharp criticism from road users, who accuse the authorities concerned of turning a blind eye to their plight.

The stretch is lined with commercial establishments, fruit & vegetable vendors and residential houses. Due to the un-asphalted surface, thick dust rises and settles on agricultural produce, shops and homes, posing serious health hazards, particularly respiratory problems.

Residents, daily commuters and the general public have urged the authorities concerned to intervene immediately and asphalt the 500-metre stretch of Dr. Rajkumar Road at the earliest.