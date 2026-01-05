Teachers log in as digital attendance begins

January 5, 2026

Mysore/Mysuru: The digital revolution sweeping the country has brought a change in the attendance system of the School Education and Literacy Department.

Beginning Jan. 1, 2026, teachers, officers and other staff attached to primary and high schools in Mysuru and other districts are marking their attendance digitally.

Deputy Director of Public Instruction (DDPI) Udaykumar told Star of Mysore that all staff must register their duty attendance through the Kartavya App.

The newly introduced system, known as the Karnataka Advanced Attendance Monitoring System (KAAMS), has been launched on a pilot basis in Mysuru, Kalaburagi and a few other districts across the State.

Mysuru district has a total of 8,261 teachers. The system operates in Global Positioning System (GPS) mode, making it mandatory for teachers to mark attendance from their designated workplace.

As school timings vary — with some schools functioning from 9.30 am to 4.30 pm, 10 am to 4 pm and 9 am to 3.30 pm — the digital attendance window has been standardised from 10 am to 4.30 pm. The new system is intended to ensure a minimum presence of seven hours at the workplace, with attendance to be marked compulsorily at both entry and exit times.

DDPI Udaykumar added that the system would also help in better preparation of students for the forthcoming SSLC examinations. With special and additional classes planned to improve results, the impact of these measures can be effectively tracked through the digital attendance system.