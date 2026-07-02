July 2, 2026

Mysuru: The 53rd Founder’s Day of Kamakshi Hospitals was celebrated in a meaningful manner at its Unit-1 in Kuvempunagar and Unit-2 in J.P. Nagar on June 29.

At Unit-1, the staff of the hospital, who had put in several years of service, were felicitated — H.B. Nandeesh, X-ray Department, Dr. Nagalakshmi Bhattacharya, Senior Obstetrician, Dr. K.R. Kamath, Administrative Officer and S.V. Prasanna Kumar, General Manager.

Artiste Dr. Rajashekar rendered the anniversary song of the hospital, followed by a folk song by Mahadev. Nurses troupe performed a group dance, while another troupe, led by Rajeshwari, presented songs. Puttaraju performed mimicry and doctors presented a fashion show, while the laboratory staff staged a group dance and Santosh recited film songs.

After receiving the felicitation, Prasanna Kumar recalled that late Madhav Shenoy and his wife Sulochana founded the hospital in the year 1973. Any institution can progress, when every staff work with a common motive towards serving the people. Likewise, all the departments of the hospital like General Medicine, Surgery, OPD, Paediatrics and others, have been providing treatment to the poor at affordable cost. It is a matter of great happiness that, the institution has been felicitating those who contributed for the growth of the hospital on Founder’s Day, he added.

The top scoring students of SSLC and II PUC exams were also felicitated.

Kamakshi Hospitals Chairman M. Vishwanath Rao, Managing Trustee M. Mahesh Shenoy, Karnataka Exhibition Authority (KEA) former Chairman B.P. Manjunath, Dr. C.G. Narasimhan, Dr. C. Umesh Kamath, M. Gajanan Shenoy, M. Akhilesh Shenoy, Dr. U.G. Shenoy, M. Manoj Shenoy, Dr. Prakash Prabhu and Dr. C.D. Sreenivas Murthy were present.