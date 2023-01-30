5th Edition of TiE University Global Pitch Contest for Collegiate Entrepreneurs and Startups

January 30, 2023

Mysore/Mysuru: TiE Mysuru Chapter, one among 40 worldwide chapters of TiE Global, has announced the launch of its regional competition to select the college team to represent TiE Mysuru Chapter at the global finals of the TiE University Global Pitch Competition-2023. Applications are available at www.tieuniversity.org/pc

TiE University, an initiative of TIE Global, aims to foster entrepreneurship among College students from ideation to investment. University startup teams gain access to learning resources, and mentorship by successful entrepreneurs and are given opportunities to participate in global Hackathons, Startup Bootcamps and Pitch Competitions. These interactions and experiences help startups take their business from a campus idea into a viable business. The fifth annual TiE University Global pitch competition applications are now live. Last date to register is Feb. 10. The teams can register using the following link: http://bit.ly/TiEUPitchFest2023

The first prize winner will get 50K USD, while the first and second runner-ups will get 25K USD and 10K USD, respectively.

Speaking about the competition, Sudhanva Dhananjaya, President of the Chapter, said, “The pitch competition is a platform for entrepreneurs such as our charter members to give back and to help foster entrepreneurship among college students. The TiE University programme offers a complete ecosystem to the next generation of entrepreneurs to launch and scale their startups. TiE Mysuru is the only chapter in Karnataka to host TiE University Programme 5th year in a row.”

In the last edition of TiE University pitch competition, TiE Mysuru has provided Rs. 3 lakh seed fund and mentorship support to the winners of the past editions.

The competition is open to startups/ founders who are currently in college or have graduated after in the academic year 2021 onwards. As part of the competition, the startups are mentored and coached by experienced entrepreneurs at the regional/city level. After this, they present their ideas to a seasoned jury panel that selects the chapter (regional) winner. The winning team then becomes part of the global cohort which undergoes extensive mentoring and coaching by international mentors. These mentoring sessions cover many enablers from pitching, presentation design, defining value proposition, fundraising, financial models and many other aspects of entrepreneurship.

TiE Mysuru Chapter will provide up to Rs. 3 lakh cash award to the winners of chapter level pitch competition along with one-on-one mentorship and incubation support. Chapter winners will get opportunity to compete globally and win prize money of 50K USD.

Startup Karnataka Innovation Hub powered by IKP has been associated as Knowledge Partner to promote TiE University Program across Karnataka State. KIP Knowledge Hub is India’s leading Incubator and accelerator actively contributing to the entrepreneurial ecosystem in the country having its Incubators across the country.

For more details on the activities of TiE Mysuru, contact Mahesh Kattale, Executive Director, TiE Mysuru Chapter, on Mob: 94481-54063 or email: [email protected]