Fans demand Karnataka Ratna as CM inaugurates Vishnu Memorial
News, Top Stories

Fans demand Karnataka Ratna as CM inaugurates Vishnu Memorial

January 30, 2023

Mysuru: The long-cherished demand for a memorial of late actor Dr. Vishnuvardhan became a reality yesterday with the inauguration by Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai at Haalalu village near Udbur Gate on the outskirts of Mysuru.

Bommai unveiled a seven-foot statue of the ‘Nagarahavu’ actor installed at the memorial amidst thunderous claps and slogans by thousands of people who had gathered at the venue.

Addressing the gathering, the CM said that he was attending the programme as a fan of Vishnuvardhan. The CM said, “I remember the front page feature on the actor in a Kannada film journal way back in 1972 when Nagarahaavu was released. He went on to rule the film world for nearly four decades and made an immense contribution to the State in the field of art and culture.”

Meanwhile, Vishnuvardhan fans sought Karnataka Ratna for the late actor. The CM’s speech was continuously interrupted by fans who went berserk, raising placards in support of their demand. At the end of his speech, the CM announced that he understands their demand and would respect their sentiments. “The Government will take a decision in this regard soon,” he added.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

ABOUT

Mysuru’s favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 41 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it’s readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

CONTACT

Academy News Papers Private Limited, Publishers, Star of Mysore & Mysuru Mithra, 15-C, Industrial ‘A’ Layout, Bannimantap, Mysuru-570015. Phone no. – 0821 249 6520

To advertise on Star of Mysore, email us at

Online Edition: [email protected]
Print Editon: [email protected]
For News/Press Release: [email protected]

Searching