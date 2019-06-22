7th Economic Census to begin in district from July

DC conducts meeting, asks CSC centres to train enumerators

Mysore: Deputy Commissioner Abhiram G. Sankar directed the Common Service Centres (CSC), the nodal agency appointed by the Union Government to conduct the seventh edition of economic census across the country including Mysuru district from July 1.

Chairing the District in-Charge Committee meeting of the 7th Economic Census at his office here yesterday, the DC said that the three-month economic census will be held till the end of September to collect the accurate details of the business establishments across the district.

He said that the Union Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation (MoSPI) has partnered with CSC e-Governance Services India Ltd. (CSC SPV) to conduct the census. It will provide insights of all economic activities and ownership patterns of businesses across the country. All establishments and economic activity would be recorded including those in the unorganised sector.

The Government has chosen CSCs as they are the access points for delivery of essential public utility services, social welfare schemes, healthcare, financial, education and agriculture services, apart from host of B2C (Business to Consumers) services to citizens in urban, rural and remote areas of the country.

He asked the CSC to appoint the efficient enumerators immediately, train them, take up the census in both urban and rural areas and complete the same within the set deadline.

Abhiram G. Sankar further said that the Statistics Ministry will be using mobile phone application to conduct 7th economic census, which will speed up the process of data collection and analysis.

Hence, the enumerators must be trained to collect and upload all the details of industrialists to this app including the details of ownership, type of industry and economic activity, employees employed by the employer, registration/ license number, Aadhaar, Pan, e-mail, address, location of the firm, telephone and mobile phone number details. The enumerators must visit door to door and the location of the firm to collect the details compulsorily.

Underlining the importance of the census, the DC said, it will provide the framework and basis for policy initiatives and schemes of the Government.

“We want to ensure cent percent coverage in the census and ensure accurate data. People could be hesitant to give out correct information and enumerators should ensure proper cross-verification. Besides, the data collected should be compiled immediately,” he said

The Deputy Commissioner has also given instructions to officials of Department of Revenue, Agriculture, Education, Local Bodies and Village Accountants to help the enumerators to collect the accurate date of business establishments and all kinds of economic activities in rural areas fieldwork.

1,40,232 establishments in Mysuru district

Assistant Statistical Director of the District M. Prakash said that Union Government has been conducting such economic census once in five years. The Government had utilised the services of government and semi government employees for previous economic census, but this time it had partnered with private agency.

As many as 1,40,232 business establishments and economic activities were identified in Mysuru district in previous (6th) economic census, he added.

Prakash also said that CSC will enumerate economic activities, especially of those in the unorganised sector. The census would provide detailed information on operational and other variables, activity wise, of all the establishments (excluding crop production, plantation, public administration, Defence and compulsory social security) of the country including their distribution at the national, State, district, village/ ward levels for comprehensive analysis of the structure of the economy.

District Statistical Officer M. Shivamma, Assistant Commissioner Shivegowda and various Department officers were present during the meeting.

