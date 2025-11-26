8-day Kashta Bhanjan Bhairav Janmashtami celebrated in city

November 26, 2025

2,025 sweets offered to Sarva Kasht Bhanjan Bhairav by Sri Vasant Vijayanand Giriji Maharaj recognised by World Book of Records

Mysore/Mysuru: Kashta Bhanjan Bhairav Janmashtami was celebrated at Town Hall premises in city from Nov. 5 to 12 with Pujas and Havanas along with discourse by Krishnagiri Peethadheeshwar Pujyapad Jagadguru Sri Sri 1008 Acharya Sri Vasant Vijayanand Giriji Maharaj.

It was a golden day for the city of Mysuru and also to the Krishnagiri Shaktipeetha of Tamil Nadu, when 2,025 varieties of sweets were offered to Sarva Kasht Bhanjan Bhairav on the occasion of Bhairav Janmashtami on Nov. 12. It was recognised by World Book of Records.

Thousands of disciples performed Mahalakshmi Puja, Saraswathi Puja, Ganesha Puja, Anjaneya Puja, Padmavathi Puja, Parshwanath Puja daily for 8 days from Nov. 5 to 12.

In the afternoon, daily Yagnas were performed with the prayers for the welfare of the citizens of Mysuru.

In his address, Sri Vasant Vijayanand Giriji Maharaj said that the human body is a heavy particle and he consumes heavier food, whereas the bodies of the deities are subtle or invisible to us.

If we feed them subtle food appropriate to their needs, such as perfume fragrance, incense and the smoke of yagya, they become pleased and bestow divine power. They help us in the well-being of body, mind, wealth and health, he said.

One should always have good thoughts towards all living beings. These two sentences should be written on the main door of the house — May God bless you, may you get a lot of knowledge, wealth and power. Whichever passerby reads this while passing by the door of your house, it will become energy and power and will be useful for your welfare and this message should be liked by you too, he said adding that knowledge, wealth and power are necessary for spiritual peace and to get it, we should worship Bhagwat with devotion and faith.

Picture shows Mysore Royal Family Member and MP Yaduveer Krishnadatta Chamaraja Wadiyar handing over the Certificate of World Book of Records 2025 to Sri Vasant Vijayanand Giriji Maharaj.

Expressing the above thoughts during Bhairav Mahayagna, Vasant Vijayanand Giriji said that the work of a needle can be done only with a needle and not with a sword. Bhagwat worship can never be fruitless.

Explaining the importance of Guru Diksha in his discourse, Acharya said that Guru is very important in life, because life begins with Guru. Guru teaches us to walk by holding our finger and a surgery of Guru devotion for a moment is comfortable for the whole life.

Mysore Royal Family Member and MP Yaduveer Krishnadatta Chamaraja Wadiyar handed over the Certificate of World Book of Records 2025 to Sri Vasant Vijayanand Giriji Maharaj.

MLA K. Harishgowda, former Mayor Ravikumar, former MLA L. Nagendra, former Corporators Jaykumar, Bhagya Mahadesh, political leader U.A. Shekhar, many officials and prominent personalities attended the event.

Former National President of Jaymal Jain Shravak Sangh B.A. Kailashchand Jain welcomed. Auditor B.K. Chandan Kumar Jain, Dolly C. Jain, Abhinav & Naman Jain honoured the guests with traditional Mysore Peta, shawl and memento.

The contributions by the Trustee of Krishnagiri Shaktipeeth Shankesh Chajed, devotees Chandulal Gandhi, Bharath Kumar Jain, President of Pragati Pratishthan Ajaykumar Jain, Karnataka Seervi Samaj, various organisations under Jain Samaj and Rajasthan Vishnu Samaj were highly appreciated.

B.K. Deepak Kumar Jain thanked all the authorities of the Shatkipeeth, dignitaries, volunteers and participants of the event.