Hundreds take part in Yuvajanothsava

November 26, 2025

Mysore/Mysuru: Hundreds of college students from Mysuru and neighbouring towns took part in the Yuvajanothsava organised by the District Administration, Zilla Panchayat, Department of Youth Empowerment and Sports (DYES), Nehru Yuva Kendra (NYK), National Service Scheme (NSS), University of Mysore, Maharani’s Science College and Karnataka State Council for Science and Technology (KSCST) at Chamundi Vihar Stadium yesterday.

Students showcased a wide range of talents, including science model exhibitions, folk songs, folk dances, story writing, poetry and painting.

Cultural events drew a large number of participants, with students performing kamsale, dollu kunita and other traditional folk dances. The Science Exhibition featured models from health, botany, zoology and other disciplines, with students explaining their projects to guests and visitors.

Presiding over the event, MLA Tanveer Sait said that students must actively engage in extracurricular activities alongside academics. “Participating in cultural and sports activities contributes to the overall development of youths and provides a platform for them to explore their talents,” he said.

The programme was inaugurated earlier by Regional Commissioner Nitish Kumar. DYES Assistant Director Bhaskar Nayak, NSS Coordinator Suresh, Youth Coordinator Akhil, National Youth Awardee Imran Baig, Maharani’s Science College Principal Dr. M. Abdul Rahiman, Prof. Govindaraju and others were present.

Results: Folk Song: 1. Gahana Yuvaka Mandali, 2. Namma Raaga Thanda, 3. Rakshitha and Troupe.

Story Writing: 1. Kruthika, 2. Asharani Pani, 3. Prakruthi.

Drawing: 1. Nandana, 2. Sridarshan Bhaskar, 3. Jayananda.

Elocution: 1. Afnan Pasha, 2. L. Shivaraju, 3. K. Monica.

Poetry Writing: 1. R. Roopshree, 2. V. Prakruthi, 3. Kruthika.

Innovation Track (Group): 1. Ishanth and group, 2. Arfa and group, 3. H. Lakshmi and group.