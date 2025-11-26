Policing is trust-building: DG&IGP to KPA trainees

November 26, 2025

Dr. M.A. Saleem interacts with probationary officers at Karnataka Police Academy

Mysore/Mysuru: Director General and Inspector General of Police (DG&IGP) Dr. M.A. Saleem visited the Karnataka Police Academy (KPA) last evening and held an interactive session with probationary Sub-Inspectors and other officers.

Addressing the gathering, Dr.Saleem stressed the need to cultivate a professional outlook rooted firmly in public service. He reminded the probationary officers that policing is not limited to enforcing the law but, more importantly, about earning the trust and confidence of the people they serve.

He interacted with the 46th batch of 238 probationary officers, comprising 90 lady Sub-Inspectors, 147 male probationary officers and one lady officer undergoing training as an Excise Dy.SP. Their training began in January 2025. Before arriving at the Academy, the DG&IGP visited Suttur and was the guest at the JSS Sports Meet.

Reaching KPA at 6.30 pm, the State’s Top Cop engaged with the probationary officers for over two hours, urging them to develop habits that reflect empathy, patience and accessibility. He emphasised that Police personnel must adopt a people-friendly approach in all their duties — whether handling routine complaints, maintaining law and order or responding to emergencies.

According to him, the credibility of the Police force rests on how citizens perceive their conduct. He stressed the importance of pro-victim policing, especially for vulnerable groups such as women, children, senior citizens and those living alone.

He also emphasised the importance of continuous learning and professional development.

Pointing to the rise in cybercrime, he noted that many probationary officers have a science and technology background, which would help them tackle cyber-related offences effectively. He added that the Academy will equip them with the skills required to deal with cybercriminals.

Urging probationary officers to utilise the facilities at KPA fully, he said that discipline, integrity and communication skills are as important as technical knowledge of law and procedures. The Academy, he pointed out, is not just a training centre but a platform to imbibe values that will guide their careers.

He reminded the probationary officers that while thousands of able-bodied men and women remain jobless, they have been given a valuable opportunity to serve society. He advised them to function strictly within the framework of law.

After the interaction, the DG&IGP departed for Bengaluru. KPA Director S. Chennabasavanna Langoti, Assistant Director Sandesh Kumar, P. Kumar, Venkatesh and others were present.