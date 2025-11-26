Tiger captured near Saragur

November 26, 2025

Mysore/Mysuru: A tiger, which was killing livestock at villages in Saragur taluk has been captured near Devalapura village yesterday morning.

The tiger, aged between six and seven year, was being spotted at Hanchipura, Hegganuru, Kengenahalli, Kattalu, Dadadahalli and other villages in Saragur since five to six months. This tiger was raiding agri fields and killing livestock left for grazing following which the villagers demanded the Forest staff to capture the tiger.

Following deaths of three persons in tiger attacks, senior Forest officials had issued instruction to capture the tiger. The staff began to conduct combing operations near Hanchipura and Hegganuru where the villagers claimed to have spotted the tiger. While one team kept vigil on the movement of tiger using thermal drone, domesticated elephants Mahendra, Dhananjaya, Prashanth, Bhima and Indira were summoned to the spot for the combing operation.

Yesterday morning, the tiger was spotted among the bushes near the trench bordering the forest and Dr. Waseem Mirza, who was seated atop elephant Bhima, fired a tranquillizer dart on the tiger. As soon as the dart hit the tiger, it got up and tried to change the spot but fell unconscious. The Forest staff then used a net and successfully captured the tiger.

The tiger was later shifted to Mysuru Zoo’s rehabilitation centre at Koorgalli in city, where its health condition was checked and kept under observation.

Bandipur Tiger Reserve Director S. Prabhakaran, Mysuru Deputy Conservator of Forests (DCF) K. Paramesh, Saragur Range Forest Officer (RFO) Akshay, Veterinarians Dr. Waseem Mizra and Dr. Adarsh, Deputy RFO Ranjan, Akram and others took part in the operation.