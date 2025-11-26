Climate change sends vegetable prices north

November 26, 2025

Mysore/Mysuru: Sudden changes in climatic conditions and a drop in yield have pushed up the prices of vegetables, with rates of chicken and eggs also rising sharply.

Tomatoes, which remained stable throughout the year, have suddenly shot up from Rs. 20 per kg last week to Rs. 50 – 70 per kg. Drumsticks, earlier available for Rs. 100 per kg, are now selling between Rs. 400 and Rs. 450 per kg.

While the prices of beans, carrots, beetroot, onion, ginger and brinjal have remained steady, hyacinth beans (avarekai) have touched Rs. 100 per kg. Demand for fresh pigeon peas (togarikalu), a winter favourite, has also surged. Onions are being sold at Rs. 100 for 3 to 5 kg. With the end of the Karthika month, the demand for eggs and chicken has risen noticeably. Chicken is currently priced at Rs. 240 per kg, while eggs cost Rs. 6.80 each in supermarkets and up to Rs. 8 in some petty shops.

Flower prices have also increased ahead of Shashti. Chrysanthemum (sevanthige) is being sold at Rs. 50 to Rs. 100 per meter across the city.