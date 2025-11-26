Mysuru jail raid yields phone, marijuana

November 26, 2025

Mysore/Mysuru: In the wake of explosive revelations about alleged preferential treatment and illegal activities inside Bengaluru’s Parappana Agrahara Central Prison, Karnataka Government has ordered a State-wide review of all prisons, constituting a high-powered probe committee and initiating staff reshuffles at Bengaluru.

The developments follow back-to-back visuals that ignited public outrage — first, a video of inmates singing, dancing and shouting “party all night” while using plates and mugs as makeshift instruments and footage showing high-risk prisoners, including an ISIS recruiter, serial rapist Umesh Reddy and actor Tarun, freely using mobile phones and reportedly enjoying special privileges behind bars.

Amid rising concerns over prison discipline, Mysuru Central Jail also came under scrutiny as a surprise raid was carried out on Nov. 25.

The raid was led by DCP (Law and Order) R.N. Bindu Mani and DCP (Crime and Traffic) K.S. Sundar Raj, assisted by a large team comprising four ACPs, eight PIs, 110 personnel, the ASC team and a dog squad.

The raid resulted in the seizure of a keypad phone with an Airtel SIM, one gram marijuana (ganja), beedi and cigarette boxes, four ganja-smoking pipes and Rs. 5,000 in cash.

An FIR was registered at Mandi Police Station under Section 42 of Karnataka Prisons Act, 2002 and Section 20 (b)(ii)(a) of Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, 1989, signalling that authorities are tightening their grip on contraband movement and illegal activities in the jail.