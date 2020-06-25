8-month-old baby among 22 COVID-19 positive cases in Mysuru today

June 25, 2020

Mysore/Mysuru: Mysuru again reported 22 COVID-19 positive cases today (June 25). Of them, 12 were asymptomatic and the rest were symptomatic and had fever. A majority of them had a travel history of Bengaluru.

A seven-year-old boy from Paparam Street, Nazarbad, who is a primary contact of P-9560, tested positive. A 62-year-old male from Nanjangud, who has influenza-like Illness (under investigation), an eight-month-old baby from Dattagalli and a primary contact of P-9758 tested positive for the disease today.

A 48-year-old female from Udayagiri, who has a travel history of Bengaluru, tested positive. A 28-year-old male from Eranagere tested positive and his travel history is being investigated. Another 45-year-old male from Kuruburu near T. Narasipur, who had a travel history of Bengaluru, has contracted the disease. Another person 38-year-old from Rajivnagar, who had a travel history of Bengaluru, tested positive.

Two Police Head Constables from Nanjangud Town Police Station, a 41-year-old male and a 45-year-old male, contracted the disease from their contacts. Three persons from Nanjangud, a 24-year-old male, a 22-year-old male and a 24-year-old female tested positive today.

A 21-year-old female from Nanjangud having a travel history of Chamarajanagar, a 28-year-old female from Bannur, a one-year-old boy from Devaraja Mohalla tested positive. A 47-year-old male from Neelakantanagar in Nanjangud, a 31-year-old male from Ramaswamy Layout in Nanjangud and a 32-year-old male also from Ramaswamy Layout in Nanjangud have contracted the disease.

A 38-year-old male from Devegowda Circle contracted the disease. This apart, three persons who had a travel history of Bengaluru, 25-year-old male from Ravandoor in Periyapatna, 87-year-old male from Vishweshwaranagar in Mysuru and a 21-year-old male from KSRP Jockey Quarters, tested positive today. While two of them took a private vehicle to Bengaluru, the other took his office vehicle.