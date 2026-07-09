83.90% enumeration forms distributed in Mysuru district

July 9, 2026

Total voters: 27,99,693; Enumeration Forms distributed in 11 Assembly segments: 23,49,006

As the SIR process in Mysuru district gains momentum, the distribution of enumeration forms has touched 83.90 percent in the district as on July 8, 2026.

The district has also logged online 11,419 submission of enumeration forms and computerisation of as many as 1,13,643 filled in forms by July 8.

From June 30 to July 8, as many as 23,49,006 enumeration forms have been distributed collectively in 11 Assembly segments of the district.

There are 27,99,693 voters from 2,915 booths in the district. The details of distribution of enumeration forms Constituency-wise is as follows:

Periyapatna: A total of 1,94,998 enumeration forms have been distributed in the Constituency, out of which 16,760 have been computerised (uploaded). The segment has 1,99,706 voters.

K.R. Nagar: 1,99,931 enumeration forms (2,20,922 voters) have been distributed, out of which 8,323 filled in forms have been computerised.

Hunsur: 2,46,013 enumeration forms (2,53,248 voters) have been distributed, out of which 16,288 have been computerised.

H.D. Kote: 2,21,159 enumeration forms (2,34,521 voters) have been distributed, out of which 16,258 have been computerised.

Nanjangud: 2,09,745 enumeration forms (2,23,279 voters) have distributed, out of which 11,945 have been computerised (uploaded).

Chamundeshwari: 2,95,876 enumeration forms (3,57,327 voters) have been distributed, out of which 8,864 forms have been computerised.

Krishnaraja (KR): 1,73,510 enumeration forms (2,63,632 voters) have been distributed, out of which 2,300 have been computerised.

Chamaraja: 1,76,266 enumeration forms (2,64,045 voters) have been distributed, out of which 2,514 have been computerised.

Narasimharaja (NR): 2,14,468 enumeration forms (3,27,898 voters) have been distributed, out of which 7,424 have been computerised.

Varuna: 2,26,474 enumeration forms (2,42,363 voters) have been distributed, out of which 13,964 have been computerised.

T. Narasipur: 1,90,566 enumeration forms (2,12,752 voters) have been distributed, out of which 9,003 have been computerised.

As far as other statistics is concerned, the district has logged 2,873 absent voters, 1,033 shifted elsewhere permanently, dead – 362, those having already registered – 51 and others – 8. All these category of voters (totalling 4,327) have been listed under ASDDO classification.