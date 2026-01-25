9 tribal achievers invited for R-Day celebrations

January 25, 2026

Mysore/Mysuru: A total of nine members from tribal communities, including two from Mysuru district and four from Chamarajanagar district, are among achievers from various fields invited to participate in the Republic Day celebrations in New Delhi on Jan. 26.

The tribal achievers were jointly selected by the Karnataka Scheduled Tribes Welfare Department and the city-based Karnataka State Tribal Research Institute (KSTRI).

The selected group includes two members from the Jenukuruba and Koraga communities, categorised as Particularly Vulnerable Tribal Groups (PVTGs); two selected under the Adi Karmayogi Abhiyan of the Union Ministry of Tribal Affairs; four chosen under the DAJGUA (Dharti Aaba Janjatiya Gram Utkarsh Abhiyan) campaign; and one nominee of the State Government.

All the selected members have left Mysuru for New Delhi and are expected to reach the national capital at least a day ahead of the Republic Day celebrations.

Tribal leaders belonging to the second batch leaving for New Delhi, to take part in R-day fete, along with Communication Officer S. Chandrashekar.

The tribal representatives are travelling in two batches. Those who left a couple of days ago in the first batch include Madegowda and Madamma, a couple from Mutugadagadde Podi in Chamarajanagar district; Mahadev and Rathnamma, a couple from Bedaguli Haadi; J.D. Jayappa of Ranigate Haadi in Periyapatna taluk; and Dyavappa Nayaka, State president of Rajya Nayakara Hitarakshana Vedike, who has been nominated by the Government.

Each batch comprises 10 members, including two officials and all expenses are being borne by the Union Ministry of Tribal Affairs.