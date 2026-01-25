Bid to grab 320-acre Government land worth Rs. 200 crore: ED takes over probe
January 25, 2026

Mysore/Mysuru: The case of attempting to grab 320-acre Government land worth Rs. 200 crore in Nagamangala has now grabbed the attention of Enforcement Directorate (ED) with officials securing all documents related to the case yesterday.

The ED officials visited the Nagamangala Town Police Station, L and D branch and Record Room of Nagamangala Taluk Office and recovered the documents related to the case for further investigation.

Meanwhile, the case is being investigated by a team led by Dy.SP Cheluvaraju. Lokayukta Police is conducting separate investigation.

Another arrested

Nagamangala Town Police arrested another accused Vijaykumar, who has been named as Accused No. 9 in the case. Vijaykumar, who was absconding was arrested by the Police and produced before the Court which remanded him to judicial custody.

Two separate teams of officials led by Additional DC Shivananda Murthy and Mandya Assistant Commissioner have been monitoring the Revenue Department in Nagamangala and have been supporting the ongoing investigation into the land grab case.

It may be recalled that the Lokayukta sleuths had arrested five persons on charges of attempting to grab 320 acres of Government land and gomala land (land reserved for livestock) in Nagamangala taluk worth Rs. 200 crore recently.

Lokayukta Police had acted on a public complaint regarding attempt to grab land and                      gomala lands at H.N. Kavalu, Chikkajataka, Doddajataka, Karadahalli and other villages in Nagamangala taluk.

Upa Lokayukta Justice B. Veerappa had filed a suo motu case on Jan. 12 and ordered necessary action. Subsequently, teams of Lokayukta Police led by Mandya Lokayukta SP Suresh Babu conducted raids on Jan. 13 at Nagamangala Taluk Office and on the residences of officials named in the case.

