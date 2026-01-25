Ex-MP meets MP Yaduveer, raises railway, traffic issues

January 25, 2026

Mysore/Mysuru: Former MP Prathap Simha met Mysuru-Kodagu MP Yaduveer Krishnadatta Chamaraja Wadiyar seeking the extension of certain trains and the construction of railway underbridges at several level crossings to ease traffic congestion in the city.

In a memorandum submitted to the MP, Simha pointed out that the railway underbridge at K.G. Koppal is too narrow, causing obstruction to smooth vehicular movement. The former MP also urged the construction of a railway underbridge at the Crawford Hall-Kukkarahalli Lake entrance junction on the Mysuru-Nanjangud railway section and sought the widening of the road at the stretch to 7.5 metres to ease congestion.

Other demands included widening of KRS Road, expediting works on the road underbridge near the Royal Inn Hotel junction, and removal of the railway level crossing on the Mysuru-Arasikere section. The latter is one of the four proposed underbridges on the Outer Ring Road (ORR), which forms part of NH-275.

Simha also sought extension of the Yeshwanthpur-Barmer-Yeshwanthpur weekly Express (Train No. 14805/06) and the KSR Bengaluru City-Jodhpur bi-weekly Express (Train No. 16508/09) up to Mysuru.

Later, Simha said, he would thank the MP for responding positively to the demands related to railway projects and services in Mysuru.