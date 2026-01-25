Sri Krishna-Balarama Ratha Yatra held
News

Sri Krishna-Balarama Ratha Yatra held

January 25, 2026

Mysore/Mysuru: A grand Sri Krishna-Balarama Ratha Yatra, organised by International Society for Krishna Consciousness (ISKCON), Mysuru, was held in city yesterday.

The chariot with the statues of Lord Krishna and Lord Balarama passed through main thoroughfares of the city with thousands of devotees from various parts of the city singing songs dedicated to Lord Krishna.

Earlier, Ratha Yatra was inaugurated by former MLC G. Madhusudan and City Police Commissioner Seema Latkar by pulling the chariot in front of Kote Anjaneyaswamy Temple at the Mysore Place North Gate.

Ratha Yatra passed through Chamaraja Wadiyar Circle, Silver Jubilee Clock Tower, Gandhi Square, Dufferin Clock Tower, D. Devaraja Urs Road, Chamaraja Double Road, Ramaswamy Circle among other main junctions before culminating at ISKCON Temple in Jayanagar.

Mysore Palace Board Deputy Director T.S. Subramanya, ISKCON Bengaluru President Madhu Pandit Das, ISKCON Hubballi

President Rajeeva Lochana Das, ISKCON Bengaluru Senior Vice-President Vasudeva Keshava Das, Chennai Hare Krishna Campaign President Suvyakta Narasimha Das were present.

