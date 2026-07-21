900 women Pourakarmikas to receive two silk sarees each
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900 women Pourakarmikas to receive two silk sarees each

July 21, 2026

Dasara gift: Male Pourakarmikas to get pants, shirts, aprons and a safety kit

Mysuru: In a first for Mysuru city, 900 women Pourakarmikas of the Mysuru City Corporation (MCC) will each receive two silk sarees as part of this year’s welfare initiatives ahead of Dasara.

Regional Commissioner and MCC Administrator Nitesh Patil personally inspected the saree samples submitted by contractors before approving them for distribution.

Patil said that funds earmarked for Pourakarmikas are traditionally utilised to distribute gifts during Dasara. This year, however, the civic body has decided to present women Pourakarmikas with two silk sarees each as a special gesture of appreciation. They will also receive aprons.

Male Pourakarmikas will be provided with pants, shirts, aprons and a safety kit comprising 10 essential items, including caps and gloves. Samples of all items have already been finalised. The distribution is scheduled to be held before Aug. 15 in the presence of the District Minister.

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