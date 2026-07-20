Electric accident injures technician

July 20, 2026

Suffers severe burn injuries after contact with high-tension power line on KRS Road

Was engaged in relocating traffic signals on the busy Outer Ring Road junction

Mysuru: A technician engaged in relocating traffic signals suffered severe burn injuries after coming into contact with a high-tension power line on the busy KRS Road this noon.

The incident disrupted traffic for some time on the stretch. The injured technician has been admitted to K.R. Hospital.

The accident occurred near the Royal Inn Hotel Junction on KRS Road, in front of Arcor Hotels, where major infrastructure works, including road widening and underpass construction are underway.

Sathish being wheeled-in by a staff at K.R. Hospital.

The victim, identified as 37-year-old Sathish, a resident of Naidunagar, has been working as a technician for the past 11 years. He is employed by a private company contracted by the City Police to relocate traffic signals.

According to eyewitnesses, four to five technicians from the company were carrying out the shifting work when Sathish climbed an electricity utility pole to pull cable lines for the new signal system. During the operation, he came into contact with a live 11 kV high-tension power line, triggering a short circuit.

Workers heard a loud explosion and moments later, Sathish fell to the ground. Eyewitnesses said he sustained severe burn injuries to his torso and thighs, and his shirt was tattered and burnt in the incident.

Works on shifting the traffic signal lights in progress.

Co-workers, commuters and bystanders immediately rushed him in an autorickshaw to the nearby Princess Krishnajammanni Trauma Care Centre, from where he was referred to the Burns Ward at K.R. Hospital.

The Royal Inn Junction at the Outer Ring Road – KRS Road intersection is undergoing extensive redevelopment, including underpass construction and road widening.

As part of the ongoing civic works, utility infrastructure such as streetlights, high-tension power lines and traffic signal systems is being shifted. Cable-laying work was underway to install new traffic signals for vehicles heading towards KRS Road.