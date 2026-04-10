97.89% results for Sadvidya Semi-Residential PU College

April 10, 2026

Mysore/Mysuru: Sadvidya Semi-Residential PU College, Vijayanagar 2nd Stage in city, has secured 97.89 percentage results in II PUC exams, the results of which were announced yesterday.

In Science stream, a total of 302 students among 310 students have passed, with D.S. Dhanvee emerging as the college topper and securing third position in the State, scoring 597 out of 600. A. Maria Shancy has emerged as fourth topper securing 596/600, J. Disha Sharma, as fifth topper securing 595/600, A. Amulya as sixth topper scoring 593/600 and N.H. Poorvitha, seventh topper, by securing 592/600.

In the Commerce stream, 70 students have passed, with Sanjana Simha Rao (592/600) among them emerging as ninth topper in the State and Samarth V. Joyis (591/600) as 10th topper. While J.T. Manish is among the college toppers securing 589/600.