II PUC exams-2 from Apr. 30 to May 13

April 10, 2026

Mysore/Mysuru: The II PUC exams-2 is scheduled to be held from Apr. 30 to May 13 in the State from 10 am to 1 pm and will be of three-hour duration.

Apr. 30: Kannada, Arabic; May 2: Optional Kannada, Logic, Accountancy and Chemistry; May 4: English; May 5: Business Studies, Physics, Education; May 6: Economics, Biology; May 7: History, Mathematics and Home Science; May 8: Political Science, Electronics and Computer Science; May 9: Hindi; May 11: Sociology, Statistics; May 12: Geography, Psychology, Geology, Basic Mathematics; May 13:Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Marathi, Urdu, Sanskrit and French, Hindustani Music, Electronics and Machinery, Garments and Household Articles, Information Technology, Retail, Automobile, Health Safety and Beauty Wellness.