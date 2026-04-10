II PUC exams-2 from Apr. 30 to May 13
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II PUC exams-2 from Apr. 30 to May 13

April 10, 2026

Mysore/Mysuru: The II PUC exams-2 is scheduled to be held from Apr. 30 to May 13 in the State from 10 am to 1 pm and will be of three-hour duration.

Apr. 30: Kannada, Arabic; May 2: Optional Kannada, Logic, Accountancy and Chemistry; May 4: English; May 5: Business Studies, Physics, Education; May 6: Economics, Biology;  May 7: History, Mathematics and Home Science; May 8: Political Science, Electronics and Computer Science; May 9: Hindi; May 11: Sociology, Statistics; May 12: Geography, Psychology, Geology, Basic Mathematics; May 13:Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Marathi, Urdu, Sanskrit and French, Hindustani Music, Electronics and Machinery, Garments and Household Articles, Information Technology, Retail, Automobile, Health Safety and Beauty Wellness.

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Mysuru’s favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 45 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it’s readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

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