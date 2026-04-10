II PUC: Mysuru slips to 18 but pass percentage up 10.5%

April 10, 2026

Mysore/Mysuru: Despite seeing an improvement of 10.5 percent in pass percentage in II PUC exams, Mysuru district has been pushed to 18th position with overall 84.80% pass rate this year, when compared to 12th spot achieved with 74.30 % pass rate achieved in previous year.

D.S. Dhanvee, a Science student of Sadvidya Semi-Residential PU College, Vijayanagar 2nd Stage in city, emerged as the district topper and third topper in the State. She is among a total of 19 students in the State, who have secured 597 marks out of 600.

What is further intriguing is, Dhanvee’s parents — Kusuma and Sudhanva are Physics lecturers in Chinmaya PU College, Jayalakshmipuram and Sadvidya Semi-Residential PU College, Vijayanagar respectively.

Meanwhile C. Preksha of K. Puttaswamy Composite PU College emerged has second topper in the District and fourth State topper scoring 596 out of 600.

Meanwhile, K. Chitra Spoorthy, from Sadvidya Composite PU College, Narayan Shastry Road, emerged as the district topper and State second topper in Commerce stream. She is among the total of 22 students across the State, who have secured 597 marks.

Heera M. Kambali: Arts topper

In Arts stream, Heera M. Kambali of Marimallappa’s PU College, has topped the district, by securing 98.33 % (590/ 600).

A native of Byadgi in Haveri district, Heera is the daughter of farmer Mahantesh Kambali and Mangala Kambali, a housewife.

Toppers speak…

Speaking to Star of Mysore, Heera said, “I had expected to be the State topper, but it didn’t materialise. However, I am happy still, for the current achievement. I am planning to appear for Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) exams in the future. Before that, I want to purse BA and LLB.”

Among a total of 32,374 students, who had appeared for exams in the district, 27,454 students have passed. It includes 15,419 boys and 19,846 girls. Among the passing results, 82.35% is achieved in rural areas and 85.67% in urban areas.

The stream-wise results in the district is as follows — Science- 90.04%, Commerce-86.55% and Arts- 70.04%.

Dhanvee with her parents Kusuma and Sudhanva.

Speaking to Star of Mysore, Dhanvee said, “I was studying daily, without wasting time even a day. I had not taken any tuitions, but was studying according to a time table set at home. I was regular to college and was attentive in class. Apart from studies, I have interest in drawing and music.”

She aspires to study Aeronautical Engineering and do Masters in the same subject.

Chitra Spoorthy with her parents Jyothi and K.S. Krishnamurthy.

K. Chitra Spoorthy, a resident of Angadi Beedhi, Nanjangud Town, is the daughter of K.S. Krishnamurthy and Jyothi K. Murthy couple. Her father runs a puja materials store, while mother is a homemaker.

Elated over her feat in II PUC exams, Spoorthy said, “I am truly happy with my academic excellence. I was daily studying from 3.30 am to 5.30 am, during Brahmi Muhurtha, as it is believed that, the man’s brain will be very active during that time, which is also scientifically proven. During exams, I was studying up to five hours. I had not taken any tuitions, but the cooperation of parents and guidance of teachers played a key role in studies.”

Spoorthy wants to become a Chartered Accountant (CA) in the future. She was among toppers in SSLC too, as she had secured 619 marks out of 625. She has also a penchant for drawing and sports.

Results have improved: DDPU

Deputy Director of PU Education (DDPU), M.P. Nagamma said, some of the students have failed in only one subject. If these students apply for revaluation, the possibility of improvement in results can be more. The results of the district have improved, with girls performing well. The Government PU Colleges, which had secured 38% pass rate in the previous year have this improved, by securing overall 60% results.