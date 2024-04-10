II PUC results: State records 81.15 pass percentage

April 10, 2024

Dakshina Kannada tops list, Kodagu comes 5th and Mysuru stands 17th

K.H. Urvish Prashanth of Mysuru comes second in State in Science stream

District Toppers: K.H. Urvish Prashanth of BGS PU College in Kuvempunagar, Mysuru, topped the District in Science stream and came second in the State by securing 597 marks (out of 600). Shreya Ganesh Iyer of Maharani’s PU College, Mysuru, secured 594 out of 600 marks and stands among the District toppers in Science stream.

Also, three students from Sadvidya PU College of Mysuru were among the District toppers in Commerce stream — Swathi S. Bhat (594 marks), Sahana S. Pai (586 marks) and P. Manish Kumar (585 marks).

Mysore/Mysuru: Ending the anxiety among students and parents alike, the Karnataka School Examination and Assessment Board announced the II PUC (2023-24) exam results this morning at Benglauru in a record time of under 20 days, according to which the State has recorded a overall pass percentage of 81.15 percent, which is higher by over 6 percent than that recorded (74.67 percent) in the last year (2023). The Board Chairperson N. Manjushree read out the details of the results at a press meet at Bengaluru.

The Second PU exams were held across the State from Mar. 1 to 22 at 1,124 exam centres and the evaluation of answer scripts took place in a total of 70 centres from Mar. 25 to Apr. 3.

Out of the 6,98,378 students who had registered for the exam, a total of 6,81,079 students (who included 6,22,819 freshers, 36,007 repeaters and 22,253 private) had appeared for the exam held from Mar. 1 to 22. Out of this, 5,52,690 students have passed the exam, recording a overall pass percentage of 81.15.

The results have been published in the Board’s website https://karresults.nic.in; The results were also published in all PU colleges today afternoon.

Shreya Ganesh Iyer, a student of Maharani’s PU College, N.S. Road, Mysuru, who secured 594 out of 600 marks in Science stream, being felicitated by College Principal P. Somanna.

The maximum number of students were from the Science stream (2,77,831), followed by Commerce (2,15,357) and Arts (1,87,891). While Science

stream students fared better by recording a pass percentage of 89.96, Commerce stream students came second with 80.94 pass percentage and Arts stream students got a pass percentage of 68.36. In another interesting Statistics, English medium students fared better by recording a pass percentage of 87.40, while Kannada medium students recorded 70.41 pass percentage.

As many as 1,53,370 students from the three streams (Arts, Science and Commerce) passed out with distinction (85 percent and above), while 2,89,733 students passed out in First Class (60 to 85 percent), 72,098 in Second Class (50 to 60 percent) and 37,489 students in Third Class (less than 50 percent).

Also, a whopping 6,960 students have scored centum (100/100) in Mathematics, while 5,925 students scored centum in Biology, followed by 2,661 students in Computer Science, 2,570 students in Kannada, 1,969 students in Chemistry, 1,788 students in Accountancy, 1,499 students in Sanskrit and 1,403 students in Economics.

Mysuru district came 17th in performance rankings (only freshers) by recording a pass percentage of 83.13, which is, however, better than that of the previous year (79.89 percent). Dakshina Kannada came at the top of the list by recording a pass percentage of 97.37, followed by Udupi with 96.80, Vijayapura with 94.89, Uttara Kannada with 92.51 and Kodagu with 92.13. Gadag is in the bottom of the list with a pass percentage of 72.86.

Notably, only one student from Mysuru came second in the State in Science stream. In the Science stream, A.Vidyalakshmi of Vidyaniketan PU College, Hubballi, topped the State by securing 598 out of 600 marks.

In the Commerce stream, M. Gnanavi of Vidyanidhi Independent PU College, Tumakuru, came topper with 597 (out of 600) marks, while the second rank was shared by four students (596 marks) — M.S. Pawan of Kumadwati SC PU college, Shikaripura, S.H. Harshith of Poornaprajna PU College, Udupi, B.Tulasi Pai of Canara PU College, Mangaluru and Tejaswini K. Kale of MES PU College, Bengaluru and the third rank was shared by eight students who scored 595 marks each.

PU toppers of Sadvidya (from left) P. Manish Kumar (585 marks), Sahana S. Pai (586 marks) and Swathi S. Bhat (594 marks).

Three students shared the first rank in Arts stream by securing 596 marks (out of 600). They are D. Medha of NMKRV PU College, Jayanagar, Benglauru, Vedant Jnyanuba Navi of SSPU College, Vijayapura and B.V. Kavitha of Indu Independent PU College, Kottur, Ballari district. Ravina Somappa Lamani of KEB Composite PU College, Dharwad, came second in the Arts stream with 595 marks, while three students from different colleges shared the third spot by scoring 594 marks and as many as seven students shared the fourth rank by securing 593 marks each.

In another interesting statistics, as many as 345 unaided PU colleges across the State recorded a 100 percent pass percentage, followed by Government PU Colleges with 91, aided PU Colleges with 26 and Bifurcated PU College with 1, while 26 unaided PU Colleges recorded Zero pass percentage, followed by aided PU colleges with 6, Government PU Colleges with 2 and Bifurcated PU College with 1.

Supplementary exams from Apr. 29

Manjushree further said that the Second PU supplementary exams (Exam-2) will be held from Apr. 29 to May 16.