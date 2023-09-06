Board exams: SSLC, Second PU students can write thrice

September 6, 2023

Minister Madhu Bangarappa announces during Teachers Day celebrations at Vidhana Soudha

Bengaluru: In what would be a reprieve for the students appearing for SSLC and II PUC exams, they will get a chance to write the annual exams not twice (including supplementary exams), but thrice, with effective from this academic year.

Minister for School Education and Literacy Madhu Bangarappa has announced that “The SSLC and II PUC students can write board exams thrice in a year, to improve their chances to pursue professional courses in higher education, which otherwise becomes a juggernaut for the students, in case of flunking in the exams.”

Making the key announcement during Teachers Day celebration organised at Banquet Hall of Vidhana Soudha here yesterday, Minister Madhu Bangarappa said “The measure is taken to provide an opportunity for students to move to the next class even if they fail in a few subjects. The Department of School Education and Literacy was till now conducting exams twice in a year for the failed students. However, the new step is taken to ensure their academic progress, meaningful learning and to enhance their knowledge. The Department of School Education and Literacy will release the time-table of these exams.”

SSLC: Tentative Time-table

Exam-1: Mar. 30 to Apr. 15 (results on May 8)

Exam-2: June 12 to June 19 (results on June 29)

Exam-3: July 29 to Aug. 5 (results on Aug. 19)

II PUC: Tentative Time-table