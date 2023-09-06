Work in tandem to ensure a grand, smooth Dasara

September 6, 2023

District Minister says Rs. 30 crore will be released for festivities; a facelift for city

Mysore/Mysuru: Encouraging collaboration among officers and staff from various departments to ensure that this year’s Dasara becomes an exceptional and memorable event, District Minister Dr. H.C. Mahadevappa said that his vision for the festival is that it must reflect the grandeur of the Vijayanagar Empire Dasara. He said that the committees will be planned and formed soon along with event planning.

Addressing officers at the Mysore Palace Board after welcoming the first batch of elephants to the Mysore Palace, the Minister stressed the importance of elevating the Dasara Festival.

This festival, which serves as a showcase of our region’s rich art, culture and traditions, is poised to transform into a grand celebration that captivates people’s hearts. Dr. Mahadevappa urged all the committees to work harmoniously and organise interesting and engaging events, ensuring the grand success of the Dasara festival.

He further announced that the State Government would soon release Rs. 30 crore, which will facilitate a significant facelift for the city, including the asphalting of roads in the Central Business District. The Minister expressed his intention to personally inspect the city before commencing the Dasara-related civic works.

With thousands of tourists expected to flock from all over the country and abroad to partake in the Dasara festivities, Dr. Mahadevappa emphasised the proactive role of all committees in showcasing the State’s heritage, art and the Government’s historical initiatives to the visitors.

The forthcoming celebrations promise to be grand and impeccably organised. The District Administration, Police and the Palace Board have been assigned specific responsibilities for meticulous arrangements.

Preference to local talent

In the realm of cultural programmes, the Minister advocated for recognising and prioritising local talented artistes, giving them a prominent platform to shine. Diverse art forms, including music, drama and dance, should be thoughtfully organised to cater to art enthusiasts’ enjoyment.

Dr. Mahadevappa underscored the need to attract and engage the youth actively in Yuva Dasara. He underlined the importance of maintaining clean and hygienic food stalls that offer delicious fare. The enchanting flower and fruit exhibition, which appeals to all, should be orchestrated with meticulous beauty, featuring artistic creations crafted from a variety of flowers and fruits to captivate visitors.

In preparation for Dasara, the city’s thorough cleaning, with a special focus on roads and event venues, was deemed essential. A dedicated team working in two shifts, day and night, will ensure everything is prepared on time, he added.

Speaking to reporters before the meeting, the Minister said that Mysuru Dasara, a festival deeply rooted in the region’s traditions and the grandeur of Vijayanagara heritage, will be celebrated with great discipline and significance.

To prepare for the festival, daily training sessions will be conducted for the elephants within the Palace premises and on the streets. The Mahouts and Kavadis participating in the Dasara festival will receive essential amenities for their families, while the Palace courtyard now boasts more than 30 well-furnished sheds. Special arrangements have been made to provide for their sustenance and comfort.

Among those present at the meeting were Deputy Commissioner (DC) Dr. K.V. Rajendra, Zilla Panchayat (ZP) CEO K.M. Gayathri, City Police Commissioner Ramesh Banoth, Superintendent of Police (SP) Seema Latkar, MUDA Commissioner G.T. Dinesh Kumar, Mysuru City Corporation (MCC) Commissioner Ashaad-ur-Rahman Shariff, ZP Deputy Secretary Dr. M. Krishnaraju, Mysore Palace Board Deputy Director T.S. Subramanya, Tourism Department Deputy Director Savitha, Prof. B.S. Chandrashekhar and others.