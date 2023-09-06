Boy killed in tiger attack: Three tamed elephants led by veteran Arjuna begin combing operation to trace killer tiger

September 6, 2023

H.D. Kote: Three tamed elephants led by ‘combing operation expert’ and Dasara elephant Arjuna, along with over 80 Forest Department personnel have begun combing operation to trace and capture the killer tiger, which claimed the life of Charan Nayak (9) at Kallahatti village in the Metikuppe Wildlife Range, Nagarahole National Park limits, in H.D. Kote taluk, Mysuru district, on Monday.

Tamed elephants Arjuna, Ashwathama and Maharashtra Bhima were summoned by the Forest Department and over 80 Forest personnel, divided into various teams began the combing operation yesterday during which pug marks were found.

Meanwhile, the Forest officials have warned the villagers not to venture to agricultural field alone till the tiger was captured and about 30 cages have been placed at various spots to trap the tiger.

Deputy Conservator of Forests (DCF) Harshakumar Chikkanaragunda, Chief Conservator of Forests (CCF) Kumar Pushkar and other Forest Officers and staff took part in the combing operation.

Meanwhile, Kumar Nayak, a resident of Kallahatti village, where the tiger had killed the boy, informed that the villagers saw the tiger, which had killed the boy, killing and dragging a cow belonging to one Jayamma of Siddapur village into the Forest, which has created fear among the villagers.

It may be recalled that following the death of Charan, hundreds of angry villagers had staged a protest by keeping the body at the protest spot. They also expressed their anger on Forest officials.

Inspector Shabbir Hussain lends shoulder during last rites

The last rites of Charan Nayak, who was killed by the tiger on Monday was held at Kallahatti village yesterday, during which H.D. Kote Circle Inspector Shabbir Hussain lent his shoulder when the body of Charan was taken in a procession to conduct last rites.

But the non presence of Forest Department officials and staff during last rites has disappointed the villagers, who expressed anger on the Forest Department.