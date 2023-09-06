Eight Dasara jumbos undergo weight checking

September 6, 2023

Special diet, Jumboo Savari route familiarisation from tomorrow

Captain Abhimanyu is mightiest with 5,160 kg

Mysore/Mysuru: The first batch of Dasara elephants led by Howdah Elephant Abhimanyu, which arrived in city on Sept. 1 and entered Mysore Palace yesterday, underwent weight checking this morning.

Only eight of the nine elephants underwent weight check today. Arjuna, who had carried the Golden Howdah before Abhimanyu took over, did not undergo weight check today as he has gone to capture the tiger, which had killed a boy in H.D. Kote taluk.

Captain Abhimanyu, the Golden Howdah carrier, topped the weight list by weighing 5,160 kgs as against 4,770 kg last year. He was followed by Gopi with 5,080 kg, Dhananjaya – 4,940 kg (4,800 kg last year), Mahendra – 4,530 kg (4,260 kg), Bheema – 4,370 kg (3,950 kg), debutant Kanjan – 4,240 kg, Varalakshmi – 3,020 kg and Vijaya weighed 2,830 kg.

Earlier, the eight Dasara jumbos left Mysore Palace through Balarama Gate and passed through K.R. Circle, Sayyaji Rao Road and Dhanvantri Road to reach Sairam and Co., 40 tonnes Electronic Weighing Services, where the weight of all eight Dasara elephants was checked in the presence of DCF Mysuru (Wildlife) Saurabh Kumar, DCP (Crime and Traffic) S. Jahnavi and other Forest Department officials.

After the weight check concluded, the jumbos were taken back to the Palace. As the Dasara jumbos passed by, roadside fruit and flower vendors offered fruits and flowers to them. The jumbos passed via J.K. Grounds, Government Ayurveda Hospital Circle, Sayyaji Rao Road, K.R. Circle, Chamaraja Circle and entered the Palace through Balarama Gate.

Special diet and training to familiarise the Jumboo Savari route will commence from tomorrow.

Veterinarian Dr. Mujeeb, RFO Santosh Hugar, elephant caretakers Rangaraju, Akram and others were present. Jurisdictional Police provided security. A vehicle with a magnetic roller passed before the elephants to remove metal objects which could injure the Dasara jumbos.