City Cong. leaders submit list of works done by CM Siddharamaiah for Mysuru to MP Pratap Simha’s PA
News

September 6, 2023

As a precaution, Police barricade main gate of Jaladarshini Guest House, MP’s Office

Mysore/Mysuru: Tension prevailed for sometime at Jaladarshini Guest House on Hunsur Road in city this morning, as hundreds of Congress workers, led by KPCC Spokesperson M. Lakshmana, made a vain bid to barge into the Guest House, where the Office of Mysuru-Kodagu MP Pratap Simha is located.

Chief Minister Siddharamaiah, during the inauguration of redeveloped Al-Badr Circle at Udayagiri here recently, had called upon the electorates not to elect Mysuru – Kodagu MP Pratap Simha to the Parliament again.

Reacting to the call, Simha had sought CM Siddharamaiah to specify the reasons as to why he should be defeated while accusing the latter of lacking in vision to develop Mysuru.

This had turned into a political slugfest with Lakshmana recently announcing that he would submit a list of development works along with relevant documents to disprove MP Simha’s posers to Siddharamaiah, on Sept. 6 (today).

Sensing trouble, Police had made elaborate security arrangements at the main gate of Jaladarshini Guest House, which has the Office of MP Pratap Simha within its precincts.

When the Congress workers led by Lakshmana insisted that they be let in, Police, who initially turned down their request, later allowed only Lakshmana and three other leaders — City Congress President R. Murthy, Rural Congress President Dr. B.J. Vijaykumar and former Zilla Panchayat President B.M. Ramu — to visit the MP’s Office.

Lakshmana handed over a set of documents in the form of booklet along with photo-graphic documents to MP Simha’s Personal Assistant (PA) in the absence of the MP, to substantiate the development works taken up by CM Siddharamaiah in Mysuru, during his previous tenure as CM between 2013 and 2018.

Lakshmana also told MP’s PA to inform his boss that “Within three days, he (MP) should come for an open debate at any suitable place.”

As a precautionary measure, Police had erected barricades around MP’s Office too, situated to the left of main building of Jaladarshini Guest House.

DCP (Law and Order) M. Muthuraj visited the spot.

