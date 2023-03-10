DPR preparation is no big deal, says MP Pratap Simha
DPR preparation is no big deal, says MP Pratap Simha

March 10, 2023

Mysore/Mysuru: Addressing a press conference at the Mysuru BJP Office this noon, MP Pratap Simha ridiculed the claim of the Congress that it was the brain behind the project and said, “The Congress party has come for a jolly ride on the Expressway and they are opening their mouth now as the NDA Government led by PM Modi has built a world-class Expressway,” he said.

 On the claims of the Congress that the UPA Government and the Siddharamaiah Government prepared the Detailed Project Report (DPR), Simha said, “There is a department called National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) to prepare the DPR and no MLA, CM or PM will have to give permission. It is an automatic process and a departmental routine work depending on the Passenger Car Unit (PCU),” he said.

“What is important is the flawless implementation of the Detailed Project Report and release of funds in a timely manner and the completion of the project. Today, every politician on the Mysuru-Bengaluru belt wants to claim credit for the Expressway. Where were they from the date of the project start to the end date and people are not fools. They have visibility on who has done what,” the MP said.

When asked about the incomplete works, the Mysuru-Kodagu MP Pratap Simha said that, “Several elected representatives had demanded underpasses at Naganahalli, Boodanuru, Pandavapura, Mathikere, Shettahalli, and at Yeliyur Arch in Mandya district. We have added them to the main project work and as such they are pending. All works will be subsequently completed.”  

