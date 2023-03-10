Mysuru-Bengaluru Expressway inauguration on Mar. 12 : PM Modi will land in Mysuru before heading to Mandya

March 10, 2023

Narendra Modi to walk for over 50 metres along with people, folk and cultural troupes

Mandya: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the Mysuru-Bengaluru Expressway project at Gejjalagere near Mandya on Sunday (Mar. 12) and also dedicate the Cauvery drinking water scheme for the Sugar Town.

Sharing details of the Prime Minister’s itinerary, Mysuru district Minister S.T. Somashekar and Mysuru MP Pratap Simha said in Mandya yesterday that PM Modi will arrive at the Mysore Airport in Mandakalli on Mysuru-Nanjangud National Highway at 11.10 am on a special flight from New Delhi.

The PM will fly in a MI helicopter to PES College of Engineering campus in Mandya where the chopper will land at Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA) Grounds.

After reaching Mandya at 11.35 am, the PM will hold a roadshow from the Inspection Bungalow (IB) Circle to Nanda Theatre Circle, covering a distance of 1.75 km. The Prime Minister will be greeted by over 40,000 people who will stand behind barricades laid on both sides of the road. The cavalcade will enter the new Expressway from Amaravati Hotel.

The Prime Minister will then alight from the vehicle and walk for over 50 metres along with people, folk and cultural troupes. Modi will view the Expressway project and later reach Gejjalagere Colony where a giant stage has been set up for the inauguration. He will address a public meeting of beneficiaries of various Government programmes which will commence at 12.05 pm.

Apart from inaugurating the Expressway project, the PM will also lay the foundation stone for the greenfield Mysuru-Kushalnagar four-lane highway project to be taken up at a cost of Rs. 3,530 crore. He will also dedicate the Cauvery drinking water project for Mandya apart from a hospital.

After concluding his public engagements in Mandya, the PM will return to Mysore Airport in the chopper and fly to Hubballi where he is inaugurating a series of development works.

A speeding goods truck heading towards Bengaluru from Mysuru lost control near an Underpass and crashed onto the footpath on the service road of the Mysuru-Bengaluru Expressway this morning. It was a sharp curve and as there were no signboards to indicate the danger, the truck driver got confused while trying to avoid another vehicle coming from the opposite side leading to the mishap.

SPG meeting

Yesterday, as part of the PM’s visit, the Special Protection Group (SPG) Officers held a meeting with senior officers including Mysuru Deputy Commissioner (DC) Dr. K.V. Rajendra and Mysore Airport authorities, to review security arrangements at the Mysore Airport. SPG Officer Ambarish Upadhyay asked the officials to identify a full-fledged hospital near the Airport and to keep on stand-by three ambulances at the Airport.

The Chief Minister, his ministerial colleagues and the Union Ministers will be allowed to welcome the PM as per protocol. The SPG has asked the Mysuru District Administration to make preparations for the VIP to travel to Mandya by road in case the situation arises.

The BJP is expecting nearly 2 to 3 lakh people to attend the public function and Pratap Simha ridiculed the inspection of the Expressway by Congress leaders. He said such an exercise should have been conducted during the construction phase but they did not do so. Now such an inspection will amount to a jolly ride, he said.