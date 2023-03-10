Actor-Director Satish Kaushik dies at 66
News

Actor-Director Satish Kaushik dies at 66

March 10, 2023

Mumbai: Actor-filmmaker Satish Kaushik passed away following a heart attack on Wednesday morning, said his close friend Anupam Kher. He was 66. He is survived by his wife and daughter.

Kaushik was at a friend’s home in Delhi when he complained of uneasiness. “He felt uneasy and he told the driver to take him to the hospital and on the way he suffered a heart attack at around 1 am,” Kher said.

An alumnus of the National School of Drama and the Film and Television Institute of India, Kaushik was best known for his roles in films such as “Jaane Bhi Do Yaaron,” “Mr India,” “Deewana Mastana” and “Udta Punjab.”

His body was brought from Gurugram’s Fortis Hospital to Delhi’s Deen Dayal Upadhyay Hospital for a post-mortem and his mortal remains were flown to his home in Mumbai yesterday afternoon after the post-mortem.

Last rites were performed at the Versova Crematorium in Mumbai last night.

Bollywood actors Ajay Devgn, Abhishek Bachchan and others have condoled his death.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

ABOUT

Mysuru’s favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 41 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it’s readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

CONTACT

Academy News Papers Private Limited, Publishers, Star of Mysore & Mysuru Mithra, 15-C, Industrial ‘A’ Layout, Bannimantap, Mysuru-570015. Phone no. – 0821 249 6520

To advertise on Star of Mysore, email us at

Online Edition: [email protected]
Print Editon: [email protected]
For News/Press Release: [email protected]

Searching