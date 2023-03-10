Actor-Director Satish Kaushik dies at 66

March 10, 2023

Mumbai: Actor-filmmaker Satish Kaushik passed away following a heart attack on Wednesday morning, said his close friend Anupam Kher. He was 66. He is survived by his wife and daughter.

Kaushik was at a friend’s home in Delhi when he complained of uneasiness. “He felt uneasy and he told the driver to take him to the hospital and on the way he suffered a heart attack at around 1 am,” Kher said.

An alumnus of the National School of Drama and the Film and Television Institute of India, Kaushik was best known for his roles in films such as “Jaane Bhi Do Yaaron,” “Mr India,” “Deewana Mastana” and “Udta Punjab.”

His body was brought from Gurugram’s Fortis Hospital to Delhi’s Deen Dayal Upadhyay Hospital for a post-mortem and his mortal remains were flown to his home in Mumbai yesterday afternoon after the post-mortem.

Last rites were performed at the Versova Crematorium in Mumbai last night.

Bollywood actors Ajay Devgn, Abhishek Bachchan and others have condoled his death.