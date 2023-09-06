‘Let out Dasara Exhibition Grounds for marriages, religious functions’
September 6, 2023

Mysore/Mysuru: District Brahmins Association President D.T. Prakash has suggested that the Dasara Exhibition Grounds, located at the heart of the city, should be made available for hosting weddings, religious conventions and other significant events. His remarks came after participating in the rituals during Shravana Shanivara at Sri Veeranjaneyaswamy Temple within the Karnataka Exhibition Authority (KEA) premises.

Highlighting the historical significance of the Veeranjaneyaswamy Temple, which was constructed in 1840 in memory of Rajaguru Veene Venkatakrishnaiah by his wife, Prakash mentioned historical records that indicate the Dasara Exhibition Grounds were previously used as a venue for numerous weddings and other functions.

He noted that the then Mysuru Maharaja generously donated 80 acres of Doddakere Maidan for the Dasara Exhibition in 1975-76, moving it from the J.K. Grounds. The exhibition during that period was overseen by notable figures like D.T.S. Rao, F.K. Irani  and Subbarao.

Subsequently, in 1980, Chief Minister R. Gundurao established the Karnataka Exhibition Authority (KEA), which continues to operate today. Prakash expressed his desire for the Authority to make the Dasara Exhibition Grounds available for weddings and other ceremonies at affordable rates for the benefit of the public.

MLA T.S. Srivatsa highlighted the presence of many Veeranjaneyaswamy Gudis along Raja Kaluves in the old Mysuru region.

He explained the purpose behind establishing such Gudis and urged authorities to consider renting out the Dasara Exhibition Grounds for weddings and other events during the non-Dasara season.

KEA CEO Rajesh Gowda, Superintendent Venkatesh, Manager Nandakumar, as well as leaders M.A. Mohan, Jogi Manju, Naveen, Srinidhi, Vikram Iyengar, Ajay Shastri, K.M. Nishanth, Chakrapani and Temple Priests Phaneesh, Prahlad, Visweshwar Bhat and others were present.

